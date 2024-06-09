May God grant Ghanaians wisdom to exercise good judgment in decision-making – Lordina Mahama

Reflecting on the importance of the forthcoming elections, Lordina Mahama emphasized that the choices made by voters would significantly impact the future of the nation. "May God give Ghanaians the spirit of good judgment to make the right choice," she stated. "Our country's progress and the well-being of our citizens depend on the decisions we make during this critical time."

Pulse Ghana

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has called upon the wives of pastors to join her in praying for her husband, John Dramani Mahama, asking for divine intervention to fulfill his aspirations and empower him to positively transform Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Mahama expressed her gratitude towards the pastors' wives of Assemblies of God churches for their generosity, motherly love, and wise counsel. She acknowledged the significant sacrifices many pastors' wives make, particularly those serving in rural and remote areas of the country.

She highlighted the impact of the Pastors’ Wives Association of Assemblies of God, noting how it has helped many develop their skills and equip them to provide emotional and material support to their congregations.

Lordina Mahama expressed confidence in the ability of Ghanaians to rise above challenges and make decisions that would lead to positive change. She concluded by reiterating her prayer for divine guidance and wisdom for all citizens as they head to the polls.

Addressing the gathering, the National President of the Ministers Wives Association of Assemblies of God, Mrs. Monica Wengam, elaborated on the church's theme and emphasized the role of pastors' wives in evangelism and church planting. She stressed that their involvement could significantly help curb the LGBTQ+ agenda and address moral decay in society.

Rev. Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, highlighted the invaluable support pastors receive from their wives, especially in deprived communities where pastors often earn minimal salaries. He prayed for God's blessings on all pastors' wives and cautioned them against losing faith, as depicted in the story of Job's wife in the Bible.

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged Assemblies of God pastors' wives to continue setting a positive example for their congregations, particularly the women and young ladies, to help build stronger churches and communities.

The conference, themed "Seasoned to Send the Light," saw the attendance of 2000 pastors' wives. It covered various topics, including Ministerial Ethics, Personal Grooming and Social Skills, The Pastor’s Wife and Emotional Intelligence, Leading Outside the Box, and Stress and Mental Wellness.