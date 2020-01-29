He specializes in portraits but also does abstract art. The use of pencil is his specialty and he is skilled at using it.

The young artist feels his passion will lead him to his dreams of attaining timelessness.

Artwork by Agyapong Opoku Gideon

He stated that he derives his inspirations for his creations from his immediate environment, random comments, and encouraging words from people.

He said there's a plan in the pipeline to produce a grand artwork.

The artist who merges design and elements into modernist portraits with his pencil drawings.

He goes by the @Iamthe pencil guy on social (Facebook and Instagram) and his drawings fall under the description of hyper-realism, he tends to challenge his own realism by picking perspectives that change the appearance of his subjects or refract their images.

He achieves the goal of hyper-realism, which is to render in art an image of photographic reliability.