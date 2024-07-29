Ministry of Health announces recruitment of 15,200 nurses and midwives

The statement said qualified applicants are required to submit their applications through the Ministry of Health's online portal at https://hr.moh.gov.gh and the deadline for submission is Friday, 23rd August 2024 at 6:00 pm.

The Ministry emphasises the transparency of the recruitment process and cautions applicants against making any payments for assistance, stating, "The Ministry therefore advises all applicants not to make any payment for this process. Whoever pays money does so at his/her own risk."

This move aims to bolster the healthcare workforce and improve service delivery across the nation. The Ministry seeks the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient recruitment process.

Relatedly, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government has completed over 40 hospitals.

He said the government has finished ten hospital projects that it inherited from President Kufuor's administration.

He said in addition to building new medical facilities like the Agenda 111 health projects, the government is also extending its infrastructure by giving medical staff members specialised and sub-specialised training so they could handle the problems of providing healthcare at regional and district hospitals.

In addition to announcing the impending opening of 18 new district hospitals across the nation, he stated that the majority of the Agenda 111 projects would soon be finished and operational.

He said this will support government efforts to give Ghanaians access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.