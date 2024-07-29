ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ministry of Health announces recruitment of 15,200 nurses and midwives

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Health has announced the commencement of a recruitment drive to enlist 15,200 nurses and midwives. This initiative follows the issuance of Financial Clearance by the Ministry of Finance.

Ghanaian nurses (File Photo)
Ghanaian nurses (File Photo)

According to a statement released to the media, recruitment is set to begin on Monday, 5th August 2024 at 12:00 noon.

Recommended articles

The statement said qualified applicants are required to submit their applications through the Ministry of Health's online portal at https://hr.moh.gov.gh and the deadline for submission is Friday, 23rd August 2024 at 6:00 pm.

MOH statement on the recruitment
MOH statement on the recruitment Pulse Ghana

The Ministry emphasises the transparency of the recruitment process and cautions applicants against making any payments for assistance, stating, "The Ministry therefore advises all applicants not to make any payment for this process. Whoever pays money does so at his/her own risk."

ADVERTISEMENT

This move aims to bolster the healthcare workforce and improve service delivery across the nation. The Ministry seeks the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient recruitment process.

Minister of Health, Dr. Okoe Boye.
Minister of Health, Dr. Okoe Boye. Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government has completed over 40 hospitals.

He said the government has finished ten hospital projects that it inherited from President Kufuor's administration.

He said in addition to building new medical facilities like the Agenda 111 health projects, the government is also extending its infrastructure by giving medical staff members specialised and sub-specialised training so they could handle the problems of providing healthcare at regional and district hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this will support government efforts to give Ghanaians access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.

He also asserted that this will support government efforts to give Ghanaians access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Yagbonwura bans Abu Jinapor from all palaces in Gonjaland

Developmental projects

5 developmental projects $34.9m budgeted for car spare parts could fund in Ghana

Sefwi Wiawso residents protest against Bagbin's action against their MP

Sefwi Wiawso residents protest against Bagbin for sacking their MP from Parliament

Data

Ablakwa joins calls for internet data cost reduction: 'Data shouldn't be a luxury'