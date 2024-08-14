My biggest fear is whether next IGP will lead the Police Service better - Dampare

Dampare further explained his concern, stating, "I often pray that if our efforts as a team cannot lead to the appointment of someone better than us to sustain and build upon our achievements, then what is the point? If someone less capable takes over, they could undo all our hard work."

He urged the public to pray for the police service, hoping that future leaders will not only maintain but also improve upon the foundation laid by his administration. "We don’t want to be used as a benchmark to criticise those who follow. Instead, we hope the next leaders will build on what we’ve accomplished, for the benefit of everyone and to the glory of God," he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Major General David Taluvu (rtd), the Sierra Leonean Minister of Internal Affairs, has praised the Ghana Police Service, stating that its quality has set a new standard for policing in Africa.

He remarked that other African nations, including Sierra Leone, are keen to learn from the innovations and practical leadership driving the recent transformation within the Ghana Police Service.

Pulse Ghana

During a visit to the Police headquarters in Accra on Monday, 12 August 2024, the minister, who led a delegation of senior police officers, including the Sierra Leonean IGP, expressed their desire to learn from their Ghanaian counterparts.

“Everyone on the continent attests to the high standards of the Ghana Police Service under your leadership. The Ghana Police Service has become the benchmark for the rest of us on the continent,” the Minister stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further commented, “We marvelled at how the Ghana Police has successfully transformed from a force into a service and has effectively integrated itself among the citizenry.”

He emphasised that he and his team, including IGP William Fayia Sellu and Deputy Minister of Justice Alpha Sesay, are there to exchange insights with their Ghanaian peers.

In response, Ghana’s IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who welcomed the delegation, expressed his enthusiasm about the visit, highlighting the importance of engagement between security agencies across the continent.

He noted that the Ghana Police aims to win the trust and support of the public by embodying the role of a true servant to the people.