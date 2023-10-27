Meet Frida Büschi: Passionate hairstylist bringing joy to clients

At 52 years of age, Frida is the proud owner of "Personal Touch," a beauty salon situated in Top Base, just outside Accra. Her remarkable journey as a hairdresser spans two decades. What resonates most deeply with Frida in her profession is her ability to bring joy to her clients. She ardently expresses, "I love my job because I like to put a smile on my clients' faces. I want them to look beautiful!"

Beyond the joy she imparts, it is the diversity of her work that fuels Frida's enthusiasm. She elaborates, "We offer a wide range of services, encompassing not only shampooing but also intricate braiding. Additionally, our beauty salon provides nail polishing services." The art of braiding, often a time-intensive process, can span up to six hours on just one client. “Of course, we take naps in between and stop for food,” Frida says.

Frida's professional journey extends beyond the confines of her beauty salon. She also plays an essential role in the community, supplying electricity and cell phone credits. Frida describes the unique dynamic, stating: "It’s amazing how the mind can switch between hairdressing and electricity!"

Notably, among Frida's clients are her two daughters, Rahel and Debby Büschi. When speaking to her daughters, Frida effortlessly switches to Swiss German, a skill acquired during her 10-year stay in Switzerland. Today, she resides in Accra alongside her daughters.

Rahel Büschi, her 23-year-old daughter, couldn't be more delighted with her mother's career choice. She reflects, "My mom truly has the best job in the world because, whenever I need my hair done for a special occasion, she's right there to work her magic. It's like having everything I need at my fingertips!"