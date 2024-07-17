Nahinso Chief arrested for unauthorised road works in the Ashanti Region

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, Nana Addo Boaman was arrested and granted bail over the weekend. He maintained that he took the initiative after authorities failed to address the road situation, which has been causing flooding in the area despite persistent appeals from motorists and residents.
Nana Addo Boaman, the Chief of Nahinso in the Ashanti Region, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following actions taken by officials of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly. He was apprehended for undertaking road works without official permission.
For years, residents and motorists in Nahinso, a community in the Asokwa Municipality that borders the Bosomtwi District and Oforikrom Municipality, have lamented the poor road network.
The road construction was abandoned after the drains were built, which, according to road users, has worsened their plight. Pits created on portions of the road due to alleged sand-winning activities pose significant threats to road users.
These pits often result in flooding on sections of the road, making movement difficult and affecting nearby houses.
Nana Addo Boaman began filling the pits and repairing the road to make it motorable despite failed attempts to get authorities to fix the problem.
However, some officials from the Asokwa Municipal Assembly stopped him, emphasising that he had no permission to do so.
According to the report, he was arrested by police at the Asokwa District Command but later granted bail over the weekend. The Assembly insists the Chief did not follow the proper procedures before carrying out the road works. Despite the arrest and persistent threats, Nana Boaman has stated that he would not give up on fixing the road.