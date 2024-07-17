Nahinso Chief arrested for unauthorised road works in the Ashanti Region

For years, residents and motorists in Nahinso, a community in the Asokwa Municipality that borders the Bosomtwi District and Oforikrom Municipality, have lamented the poor road network.

The road construction was abandoned after the drains were built, which, according to road users, has worsened their plight. Pits created on portions of the road due to alleged sand-winning activities pose significant threats to road users.

These pits often result in flooding on sections of the road, making movement difficult and affecting nearby houses.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Addo Boaman began filling the pits and repairing the road to make it motorable despite failed attempts to get authorities to fix the problem.

However, some officials from the Asokwa Municipal Assembly stopped him, emphasising that he had no permission to do so.