NDC engaged in galamsey more than NPP - Annoh Dompreh

During an emergency parliamentary sitting, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, asserted that the opposition NDC had caused more environmental damage through galamsey activities than the NPP.

“If we are to look and investigate both sides of the House (NPP and NDC), I can tell you that the NDC polluted the water more than us. So let’s get matters straight,” he said on Tuesday.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from NDC members, who accused the NPP of failing to address the galamsey menace effectively.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forso argued that despite the deployment of security personnel, illegal mining remains rampant under the current administration.

“If the President has failed to curb illegal mining, he should admit so. And if the Defence Minister has failed in tacking galamsey, should admit so.

“It is wrong for him to insinuate and create the perception that someone is making a political statement. The issue is very serious, our livelihood is threatened,” he said.

This debate comes after two-and-a-half-year-old twins fell into an abandoned galamsey pit filled with water and died.

The occurred at Morkwaa, a farming community near Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

It marks the eighth fatality caused by uncovered galamsey pits in the district this year according to some residents.

Otumfuo destools chiefs over galamsey

Relatedly, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has destooled three prominent chiefs: the Sabronum Gyaasehene, the Akyeamhene, and the Baamuhene over galamsey.

The decision, which underscores the Asantehene's commitment to preserving the environment and upholding traditional authority, was announced following a thorough investigation into the chiefs' involvement in galamsey.

