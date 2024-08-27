Otumfuo destools 3 chiefs over galamsey activities

For the Sabronum Gyaasehene, the Akyeamhene, and the Baamuhene, this means they have been stripped of their titles, responsibilities, and the respect accorded to them as leaders within their communities.

The decision came after reports and evidence surfaced indicating that these chiefs had not only failed to curb illegal mining activities in their respective areas but were allegedly complicit in them.

Galamsey, which has wreaked havoc on the environment, particularly water bodies and farmlands, has been a persistent issue in Ghana, with various governmental and traditional leaders taking a stand against it.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been vocal about the detrimental effects of galamsey on the environment and the health of the people in the Ashanti Region.

His leadership has consistently emphasised the importance of sustainable development and the preservation of natural resources.

Galamsey Pulse Ghana

The destoolment of these chiefs came during the Asanteman Council meeting on August 26, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace and that is a clear message that no one, regardless of their position, is above the law and that traditional leaders have a critical role to play in protecting the environment.

In his address, Otumfuo reiterated that traditional rulers should be the custodians of the land, ensuring that it is used for the benefit of the community and future generations.

He expressed disappointment that those entrusted with such responsibilities had betrayed the trust of their people and contributed to the destruction of the environment.

Galamsey menace

Galamsey, a term derived from the phrase "gather them and sell," refers to the illicit small-scale mining operations that have plagued Ghana for years.

These activities have led to severe environmental degradation, including the pollution of major water bodies, the destruction of arable land, and adverse health effects on local communities.

