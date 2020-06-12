The floodwaters completely washed off portions of the Achimota-Abofo section of the rail lines.

Some months ago, the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) laid new tracks on the Accra-Nsawam lines and other routes.

This was in a bid to revive its operations and to give a facelift to some of the most-used railway lines in the capital.

Joe Ghartey

However, the rains on Monday, June 8, 2020, washed off portions of the rail line, carrying it away from its original position.

The Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey responding to the development said the railway line is not new but a colonial line built-in 1911 that was rehabilitated.

He explained that in the bid to revive its operations, the Ghana Railway Company Limited had in the last year embarked on a campaign to rehabilitated rails across the country.

Railway line

"This was a natural disaster. It is an act of God. The rains were not normal and affected rail. But the response from Ghana Railway Company was impressive," he said.