This was confirmed in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Health on its official Twitter page.

The Health Ministry further stated that the case was recorded in Nigeria’s capital, Lagos.

A separate statement from Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on February 25, 2020, was suspected to have contracted the disease.

The said Italian was found to be carrying the virus after being tested at the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

The Minister, however, noted that the patient is currently being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos and he is stable.

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Coronavirus is fast spreading to other countries

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with over 2,000 killed and over 80,000 more infected.

The coronavirus is most severe in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where many have been infected.

However, it has spread to other countries in Asia and Europe, with Nigeria being the latest to record a case.