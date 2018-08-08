Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigerian traders cry over constant harassment by GUTA members


Retail Trade Nigerian traders cry over constant harassment by GUTA members

According to the traders, it is imperative for the president to make good his promise of achieving good neighbourliness with sister countries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Government has been urged to make a definite pronouncement that will quell the rising tension between Ghanaian traders and their foreign counterparts, particularly those from neighbouring Nigeria in the retail trade arena.

Some unscrupulous persons claiming to be Ghanaian traders have been up in arms against their foreign counterparts in the last couple of days, locking up their shops and threatening to take the law into their own hands should government not enforce the law on retail trade in the country.

These traders are banking their strength on the part of the law that reserves the retail trade for only Ghanaians and want that law enforced to the letter and are therefore engaging in these acts despite government’s calls for a halt.

READ MORE: GUTA threatens to stop paying taxes from October

In Accra and Kumasi for example, the situation has escalated to the point where the shops of Nigerians have been locked up sometimes for days, raising fears of reprisal attacks on Ghanaians in Nigeria and other affected countries.

Some industry players who have monitored the situation for some time now are afraid the situation may degenerate into a more serious one if government does not intervene as matter urgency.

According to these industry players, even though the leadership of the Nigerian community in Ghana is leaving no stone unturned to ensure an amicable resolution of the matter, government’s intervention is urgently required to add impetus to the efforts being made by the leaders.

"As we speak , we have received calls from Nigeria that the tension there is heightening and we are afraid of the repercussions on our brothers and sisters in that country. It is as if Ghana wants to replicate the South African Xenophobic thing in the country. If this happens the consequences will be disastrous and catastrophic. Government must try as much as possible to get this issue addressed once and for all," the traders said.

play

 

They attest to measures taken by the previous administration under former president John Mahama when the same issue arose in his time including making a definite pronouncement on the matter and the stance by the then trade and industry minister, Hannah Tetteh which brought the tension under control.

They believed a similar action is required by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to arrest this situation, especially when tension is beginning to mount on Ghanaian traders in Nigeria in response to what their brothers and sisters are suffering in Ghana.

According to them, it is imperative for the president to make good his promise of achieving good neighbourliness with sister countries and to ensure the continued growth of the economies of these countries.

They cited the number of Nigerians living in Ghana, the thousands of Nigerian students in tertiary institutions in the country, the amount of investments Nigerians have made in the country in terms of ownership of houses and estates in the country and the numerous marriages between Ghanaians and Nigerians that bind both countries together as enough reason for urgent steps to be taken to resolve the impasse as quickly as possible.

READ ALSO: Businesses threaten to pass on VAT, NHIS levy increase to consumers

They have, therefore, renewed calls for the Foreign Affairs Minister and Trade and Industry Minister to openly condemn these attacks as the situation could easily be interpreted to have echoes of Ghana’s Aliens Compliance Order, where hundreds of thousands of Nigerian immigrants were forced to leave Ghana in 1969.

This could also erroneously be misinterpreted that the political tradition that introduced the Aliens Compliance Order is back in power today.

It would be recalled Nigeria retaliated on a much bigger scale with the expulsion in 1983 and 1985 resulting in nearly a million Ghanaians being expelled from Nigeria in a very short space of time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Health Alert: FDA fights fake products Health Alert FDA fights fake products
Sexual Abuse: Man jailed 10 years for defiling 13-year-old girl Sexual Abuse Man jailed 10 years for defiling 13-year-old girl
Crime: Four robbers arrested for stealing gold dust, phones from Chinese Crime Four robbers arrested for stealing gold dust, phones from Chinese
In Eastern Region: Man arrested with 44 slabs of cocaine concealed in kokonte In Eastern Region Man arrested with 44 slabs of cocaine concealed in kokonte
In Ashanti Region: 8,873 teen pregnancies recorded between January and June this year In Ashanti Region 8,873 teen pregnancies recorded between January and June this year
Illegal Miners: 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten Illegal Miners 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten

Recommended Videos

Reverend Obofuor: Pastor makes congregants confess places they have had sex Reverend Obofuor Pastor makes congregants confess places they have had sex
Amoatia Ofori Panin II: 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion Amoatia Ofori Panin II 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion
Samuel Atta-Akyea: Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister Samuel Atta-Akyea Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister



Top Articles

1 Crime 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the statebullet
2 Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a year advance -...bullet
3 Substance Abuse 26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sisterbullet
4 Retail Trade Nigerian traders cry over constant harassment by GUTA...bullet
5 Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him...bullet
6 Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for...bullet
7 Sexual Abuse 26-year-old man remanded after sex with his...bullet
8 In Ashanti Region 8,873 teen pregnancies recorded between...bullet
9 Robbery Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by...bullet
10 Illegal Miners 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at...bullet

Related Articles

Against The Law Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers
Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
Cost of Drugs Chamber of Pharmacy wants VAT charges on drugs scrapped
Ghanaian Retail Market Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if kept in retail markets
Economy Of Ghana Finance Minister presents mid-year budget review today
Taxes In Ghana Businesses threaten to pass on VAT, NHIS levy increase to consumers
Fake Goods GSA to raid markets off fake products
Achimota Mall’s Sidewalk Sales Full of Swanky Shopping Offers
Economy Of Ghana No profit because of cedi depreciation -GUTA tells gov't

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Tragedy 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo
Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12
Planting for Food &amp; Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen
Theft Planting for Food & Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen
Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena
Tragedy Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena