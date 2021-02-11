Today's vetting will be the second day in the exercise to vet and approve Ministers nominated by the President.

Nitiwul retained his post as Defense Minister while Adutwum earned a promotion for his good works as Deputy Minister of Education.

On Wednesday, the vetting process commenced with the Kwaku Agyeman-Manu of the Health Minister and Kan Dapaah of the Security Minister being grilled for a combined period of nine hours.

The National Security Minister-designate, Mr Kan Dapaah, has revealed that military officers who besieged Parliament on January 7, 2021, did so on the orders of a commander.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

According to him, the said military commander deployed his men into the chamber because he felt things were getting out of order and wanted to restore sanity.

He dismissed suggestions that the military was deployed by the government to intimidate the members of the House.

“A commander felt things were getting out of order and decided to deploy the military to restore order, so I questioned him ‘why did you think your presence there was going to frighten them’, or could you arrest them…it was an unfortunate incident and we wish it never happens again," the minister-designate stated.