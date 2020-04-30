He said though universities are engaging in virtual learning due to the closure of schools, there won't be an online exams for students.

After using the internet as a substitute to teach students for the past one month, some public Universities namely; Ghana Institute of Journalism and University of Professional Studies issued a guideline informing their students of the online examinations scheduled for May 26 and May 18 respectively.

Speaking on GhOne TV, Dr. Prempeh said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be difficult to organise online exams for students.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

"There is no public school that is conducting any exams online," said the Minister when responding to the reaction of students on the proposed online examination.

He added that "some universities in rolling out their virtual learning are doing continuous assessment and the only university that was advanced in that was KNUST and even for them we will have to assess the system if it happened or students were left out of the program."