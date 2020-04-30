According to the actor turned politician, the donation is to help Muslims in the constituency in their observance of Ramadan.

In a post on social media, Dumelo wrote: "I donated bags of sugar, rice, oil, tins of milk and boxes of Tea across all the Mosques in the Ayawaso West Constistency today. This is to help in the fasting period of Ramadan. The little I have is what I share....#idey4u #Ramadankareem".

Dumelo donation

The aspiring MP has been on a donation spree in the constituency since he won the primaries to contest for the NDC.

He has donated several items to institutions and individuals at Ayawaso West Wuogon during this COVID-19 pandemic.