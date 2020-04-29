This uneasiness among its leaders and supporters alike has to do with the absence of a candidate to partner its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama into the elections in December.

Though the NDC's biggest competitor, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are yet to select the presidential candidate and running mate, political commentators believe their position is a little unique to the opposition party because it's an open secret that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be on the ticket.

Despite several rumors over the months on when John Mahama will select a running mate, all have failed to materialize.

However, with the elections getting closer each day, reports have emerged that the selection of a candidate is likely to happen by next week.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore looked at 5 potential candidates the former president might choose from to partner him in December.

Alex Mould: The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been the favorite to partner Mahama in December by many political pundits.

Alex Mould

They believe his vast experience in the energy sector and his charisma can make an interesting ticket for the NDC to unseat Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings: The Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey is considered as a long shot to be the Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC.

MP for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

This is due to her relative lack of experience on the Ghanaian political terrain, however, being the daughter of the founder of the NDC, many believe she will bring some weight to the ticket.

Furthermore, it is assumed that if the first term lawmaker gets on the ticket, it might repair the love-hate relationship her father, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings currently has with the NDC.

Dr. Kwabena Duffour: The former Minister of Finance has been tipped by some political commentators to partner Mahama for the 2020 general elections.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Among the pool of suggested names, Dr. Duffour comes into the picture with the most experience looking at his works from the PNDC era to the NDC.

Though the former Bank of Ghana boss is currently having legal battles with the government for some of his businesses, political connoisseurs believe his selection will be an antidote to the economic prowess of Dr. Bawumia.

Ato Forson: The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency has been a late entry in regards to the potential nominees.

Cassiel Ato Forson

The former Deputy of Finance comes into the race with youthfulness and a strong economic background that might challenge the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah: The former Minister of Energy is considered as the potential to give the NDC ticket a Western flavor.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Many political pundits believe a winning ticket should consider regional and ethnic balance and since the NDC has had someone from the Central Region on its ticket since 2000, it is time to go to the Western Region.