Kwakye Ofosu finally discloses sources behind Pres. Mahama’s 2 car gifts

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed the identities of the entities behind two electric vehicles recently gifted to President John Dramani Mahama—a gesture that sparked public debate and scrutiny.

Speaking on Asempa FM on 7 May 2025, Mr Kwakye Ofosu clarified that the vehicles were donated by a Ghanaian company and a Chinese firm in support of the government’s green energy agenda.

The disclosure follows President Mahama’s decision to hand the cars over to the state pool on Monday, 5 May, in accordance with the new Code of Conduct for public officials.

There are some companies who believe that if prominent people use or promote their products, it helps boost their visibility. So, on a daily basis, such offers are made with that intention.

He stressed that the President acted lawfully and transparently by declaring the gifts, noting that their combined value exceeded the GH¢20,000 threshold stipulated in the Code of Conduct.

Under current regulations, public officials are required to declare and surrender any gifts above this value to the state.

There are no laws that prohibit the acceptance of gifts outright. However, if a gift exceeds a certain value, it must be declared and handed over to the state. This is standard practice in many advanced democracies, with only the thresholds differing.

He added:

In Ghana, the threshold is GH¢20,000.00. President Mahama followed this requirement to the letter. He has committed no offence and breached no law.

The clarification comes amid mixed reactions from the public and opposition figures, some of whom questioned the ethics surrounding the gifts.

On the same day the cars were surrendered, President Mahama launched a revised Code of Conduct aimed at promoting integrity, impartiality, and transparency within his administration.