He made the donation to the Chief of Staff, Akosua From Osei-Opare on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Jubilee House.
The MP said his donation is a token to support government in the fight against the COVID-19.
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 1,671. The Ghana Health Service(GHS) also confirmed 188 persons have recovered so far.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 1,433
Ashanti Region – 84
Eastern Region – 57
Upper East Region – 18
Oti Region – 17
Central Region – 17
Northern Region – 13
Volta Region – 11
Western Region – 9
Upper West Region – 8
North-East Region – 2
Western North Region – 1
Four regions, Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East are COVID-19-free.