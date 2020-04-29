He made the donation to the Chief of Staff, Akosua From Osei-Opare on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Jubilee House.

The MP said his donation is a token to support government in the fight against the COVID-19.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 1,671. The Ghana Health Service(GHS) also confirmed 188 persons have recovered so far.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,433

Ashanti Region – 84

Eastern Region – 57

Upper East Region – 18

Oti Region – 17

Central Region – 17

Northern Region – 13

Volta Region – 11

Western Region – 9

Upper West Region – 8

North-East Region – 2

Western North Region – 1

Four regions, Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East are COVID-19-free.