It means five more people have died since President Nana Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on Sunday, April 26 when it was 11.

Addressing the press in Accra on Tuesday, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said Ghana’s case count now stands at 1,671.

The number of recovered persons stand at 188 and are yet to be discharged.

Six are critically ill, he said.

The regional breakdown of the cases are as follows:

Greater Accra Region – 1,433

Ashanti Region – 84

Eastern Region – 57

Upper East Region – 18

Oti Region – 17

Central Region – 17

Northern Region – 13

Volta Region – 11

Western Region – 9

Upper West Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Western North Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Bono Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0