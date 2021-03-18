In a statement, the party described such textbooks as “inept and incompetent materials” which distort history.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) hereby condemns the incompetent and inept material paraded by some publishers as books of instruction for our children,” a section of the statement said.

“Distortions of history and bigoted stereotyping of ethnic groups cannot be the basis upon which the social identity of our children is nurtured and established.”

Statement from NPP

There’s been widespread criticism of Badu Nkansah Publications, publishers of some textbooks meant for basic school pupils.

This was after the textbooks History of Ghana, Text Book 3 and the Golden English Basic 4 were found to contain contents with stereotypical undertones against the Ewe ethnic group.

Earlier in the week, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs waded in and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the said textbooks.

The Chiefs said they deemed the contents of the books “highly reprehensible for those responsible for this offensive publication, to harbour such vile thoughts about their fellow citizens of Ghana in the twenty-first century.”

Reacting to this, the NPP called on the National Council for Curriculum Accreditation (NaCCA) to take action against the publishers.

“Current global values project universal human rights, encompassing respect for all peoples irrespective of nationality, ethnicity, religion, culture or gender.

“Economies are being built on digital technology and innovation, creativity and skills development. These are what will drive international competitiveness for Ghana and open opportunities for our young people to master their talents and fulfil their dreams,” the statement from the party added.