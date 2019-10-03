According to him, "Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama though slums, equally deserve to be served just like any other community in the country."

He complained that the area lacks infrastructure development.

He said the government is "moving very fast in the next few weeks to provide other basic amenities such as toilets, bathrooms, community centre, 23 cubic metre refuse container, sheds and pavement blocks for the markets, a reconstructed police station", among many others adding that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government will bring development to the people of the community.

Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama community leaders visit Bawumia

He made this known when sixteen tribal heads, community leaders and markets queens of Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama paid a courtesy call on him on Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, at the seat of government.

