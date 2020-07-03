A statement signed by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said they have observed the non-compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols at various voter registration centers.

He said the Electoral Commission (EC) ignored several cautions from health experts, despite knowing that the exercise would put the lives of Ghanaians at risk.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Mr. Iddrisu said the overcrowding in queues at the various registration centers only increases the chances of citizens contracting the virus.

“This non-compliance was also demonstrated during the just-ended NPP parliamentary primaries which confirms the fact that NPP is promoting the spread of the infection because they have prioritised elections over the safety of human lives,” a section of the statement said.

“If this continues, there will be more morbidities and mortalities, which will overwhelm the health system in the country,” it added.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count currently stands at 18,134, with 117 deaths.

Earlier this week, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, became the latest high-profile person to die after contracting the virus.