The party is set to hold its parliamentary primaries for constituencies where it had sitting MPs tomorrow, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

While there has been a bit of tension and exchanges ahead of tomorrow’s primaries, the President has urged the party to emerge from the elections stronger and united.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II honours 95-year-old Ghanaian war veteran for COVID-19 fundraiser

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In a statement, he said the NPP must demonstrate its principles of democratic accountability and must not fail Ghanaians.

“On Saturday, there will be no individual winners, neither will there be losers. It is the NPP that must emerge stronger, united, and victorious. We have a collective responsibility to demonstrate to the country, once again, our credentials of being the party with the strongest attachment to the principles of democratic accountability. We dare not fail the Ghanaian people,” the statement said.

“Let us join hands, in the aftermath of the primaries, to advance the principles and ideals of our party, the realisation of which are essential to the freedom, progress, and prosperity of the Ghanaian people.

“We must remember, at all times, that we are the only party capable of supervising the transformation of our economy and the nation that all Ghanaians want.”

Three hundred and seventy-four (374) aspirants are contesting in 168 constituencies, with 67 of the aspirants set to contest unopposed.