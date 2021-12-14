The young girl with her two teammates managed to get Keta Senior High Technical (SHTS) to their first-ever finals which made a lot of people proud of her for generating her gifts.
NSMQ only female finalist Francisca Lamini scores 8As in 2021 WASSCE
The only female student at the just-ended National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ), Francisca Lamini, has made history and her people proud by scoring 8As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Francisca Lamini's extraordinary performance at NSMQ has been hailed by Ghanaians.
Even though her school, Keta Senior High Technical School, did not win the coveted trophy, but Francisca Lamini proved to be the discovery.
Right from the regional to the prelims and the final competition, Lamini exalted the image of her school and all ladies in academia.
Her appearance at the NSMQ final was the first for any female contestant in eight years.
She finished the 2021 NSMQ as the best female contestant.
Lamini proved to the world that women can do better than they have been doing and with her 8As.
