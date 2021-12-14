NSMQ only female finalist Francisca Lamini scores 8As in 2021 WASSCE

Francisca Lamini's extraordinary performance at NSMQ has been hailed by Ghanaians.

Even though her school, Keta Senior High Technical School, did not win the coveted trophy, but Francisca Lamini proved to be the discovery.

Pulse Ghana

Right from the regional to the prelims and the final competition, Lamini exalted the image of her school and all ladies in academia.

Her appearance at the NSMQ final was the first for any female contestant in eight years.

She finished the 2021 NSMQ as the best female contestant.