#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Cabinet offered us $1 million to halt demonstration - Organisers

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The organisers of the planned Occupy Jubilee House demonstration have claimed that they were offered a proposal by the cabinet.

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

The protesters have been advocating for various reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and improved governance.

In a shared statement, the group announced that they rejected the offer, describing it as unreasonable and an attempt to silence the voice of the people by trying to buy them off with money.

Their statement reads, "Since they want it this way we will talk. The cabinet promised us $1 million if only we could stop the demonstration. We rejected! We want a better Ghana."

The Occupy Jubilee House protest is part of a series of demonstrations against the government that have taken place in recent months.

The group's primary goal is to use picketing as a means for citizens to express their opposition to the challenges facing the country and to urge the government to implement sustainable measures to address these economic difficulties.

