OccupyJulorbiHouse: Cabinet offered us $1 million to halt demonstration - Organisers

The protesters have been advocating for various reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and improved governance.

In a shared statement, the group announced that they rejected the offer, describing it as unreasonable and an attempt to silence the voice of the people by trying to buy them off with money.

Their statement reads, "Since they want it this way we will talk. The cabinet promised us $1 million if only we could stop the demonstration. We rejected! We want a better Ghana."

The Occupy Jubilee House protest is part of a series of demonstrations against the government that have taken place in recent months.