OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was a failure – Hassan Tampuli

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, he said he was designated by government to receive the petition but nothing came to him.

“It became very necessary for us to meet them. At some point, I was told for instance that all of them wanted to come. So we said okay we will move to where you are if you just want to present a petition. I will move under escort to wherever they were.

“That was when I was told that actually there was no petition. So it is like a right that has been exercised but the point hasn’t been drummed home. So the leadership actually failed.”

Pulse Ghana

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Accra on Saturday for three days of anti-government protests linked to economic hardship that led to dozens of arrests on the first day.