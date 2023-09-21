The group, Democracy Hub, has accused the government of economic mismanagement and called for improved relief packages for the struggling Ghanaian population.
#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Ghanaian youth share their reason for demonstrating
Organizers and participants of the planned picket at Jubilee House have expressed their concerns and motivations for joining the demonstration.
The timing of the demonstration coincides with Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, observed throughout the country.
The organizers believe that this choice of date is significant because it commemorates "the spirit of resilience and resistance that characterized the struggle against oppression and dispossession"
There has been a noticeable increase in public discontent regarding the escalating cost of living and the perception that the government has not effectively addressed the concerns of the people.
The Occupy Jubilee House protest represents the latest in a series of demonstrations against the government in recent months.
Some participants have voiced their grievances about the current state of the economy and the hardships faced by citizens.
They point out that they joined the protest because they believe that the government's policies have driven many skilled health professionals out of the country, exacerbating the citizen-to-health personnel ratio.
The group's objective is to use picketing as a means for citizens to express their opposition to the challenges facing the country and to urge the government to implement sustainable measures to address these economic difficulties.
