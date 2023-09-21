ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Ghanaian youth share their reason for demonstrating

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Organizers and participants of the planned picket at Jubilee House have expressed their concerns and motivations for joining the demonstration.

Occupy Ghana Jubilee Protest
Occupy Ghana Jubilee Protest

The group, Democracy Hub, has accused the government of economic mismanagement and called for improved relief packages for the struggling Ghanaian population.

Recommended articles

The timing of the demonstration coincides with Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, observed throughout the country.

The organizers believe that this choice of date is significant because it commemorates "the spirit of resilience and resistance that characterized the struggle against oppression and dispossession"

There has been a noticeable increase in public discontent regarding the escalating cost of living and the perception that the government has not effectively addressed the concerns of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Occupy Jubilee House protest represents the latest in a series of demonstrations against the government in recent months.

Some participants have voiced their grievances about the current state of the economy and the hardships faced by citizens.

They point out that they joined the protest because they believe that the government's policies have driven many skilled health professionals out of the country, exacerbating the citizen-to-health personnel ratio.

The group's objective is to use picketing as a means for citizens to express their opposition to the challenges facing the country and to urge the government to implement sustainable measures to address these economic difficulties.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 – Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana votes

EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

Francis Asenso-Boakye

I bought my house at Adenta – Asenso-Boakye replies Ken Agyapong