However, the police had previously stated that they had filed an injunction with the court and were waiting for the court's decision before taking any further action.
Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration
The first group of picketers has been apprehended and taken to the police station at Cocobod. The organizers, known as Democracy Hub, had originally planned to stage a demonstration in the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday, September 21st, to Saturday, September 23rd, 2023.
Despite these instructions, the organizers of the planned picket at Jubilee House chose to defy them. In the early hours of the morning, they proceeded to picket at Jubilee House.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, September 21, the police gathered at the frontage of the Jubilee House to reinforce the usual police presence in the area.
The decision to organize this demonstration was motivated by what the organizers perceived as a discrepancy between the government's and the Electoral Commission's legal stance, which asserted that the mere filing of an application should not prevent the exercise of constitutional rights.
