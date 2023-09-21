ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The first group of picketers has been apprehended and taken to the police station at Cocobod. The organizers, known as Democracy Hub, had originally planned to stage a demonstration in the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday, September 21st, to Saturday, September 23rd, 2023.

Jubilee House workers reduced from 998 to 957
Jubilee House workers reduced from 998 to 957

However, the police had previously stated that they had filed an injunction with the court and were waiting for the court's decision before taking any further action.

Recommended articles

Despite these instructions, the organizers of the planned picket at Jubilee House chose to defy them. In the early hours of the morning, they proceeded to picket at Jubilee House.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, September 21, the police gathered at the frontage of the Jubilee House to reinforce the usual police presence in the area.

The decision to organize this demonstration was motivated by what the organizers perceived as a discrepancy between the government's and the Electoral Commission's legal stance, which asserted that the mere filing of an application should not prevent the exercise of constitutional rights.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 – Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana votes

EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

Francis Asenso-Boakye

I bought my house at Adenta – Asenso-Boakye replies Ken Agyapong