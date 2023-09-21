OccupyJulorbiHouse: Over 30 members apprehended, lawyers condemn protestors arrest

As of now, approximately 50 members of the group are in custody at the regional police headquarters in Accra Central.

Lawyers are urged to go to these stations to offer legal support to the protestors

One legal practitioner who went to the police headquarters to observe the situation stated that some of those arrested were in the cells of the charge office, some were in interrogation, and some were in the barracks.

Efforts have been made to obtain a list of all the arrested individuals, but not everyone has provided their names to the police, making it difficult to compile a complete list. The first batch of arrests reportedly consisted of around 30 individuals, with an additional 15 to 20 held inside the Accra Regional Command Barracks. Some individuals have also been undergoing interrogation.

The person on the scene mentioned a need for more lawyers to assist with the situation, as they currently have only two lawyers present, and encouraged any available lawyers to come and provide assistance, as more legal support would be beneficial in handling the situation.