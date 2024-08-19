Off-duty police officer arrested for alleged shooting man to death in Accra

The body of the deceased is currently deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, while the suspect is in police custody as part of the investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) have visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with them and assured them that the incident will be fully investigated and the officer involved will be made to face justice.

A police clinical psychologist and other officers have been assigned to the family to support them through this difficult time.

“Once again, we would like to assure the public, especially the family, that justice will be served,” the police stated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has taken swift action by interdicting two officers, Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo, on 9th August 2024, following allegations of extortion. The incident reportedly occurred on 22nd July 2024 in Accra, where the two officers allegedly extorted money from a motor pillion rider.