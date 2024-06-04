One dead and ten students injured after vehicle plunges into river at Somanya

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the devastating accident.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly at the scene, working tirelessly to rescue the injured students from the wreckage. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. The severity of their injuries varies, with some in critical condition.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, as authorities are working to inform the family. The local community is in shock and mourning, with many expressing their condolences to the affected families and students.

School authorities from Yilo Krobo Senior High School and Somanya Senior High School have expressed their deep sorrow over the incident. They are coordinating with the local government and emergency services to ensure the injured students receive the best possible care.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, with authorities examining potential factors such as road conditions, vehicle maintenance, and driver error.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have encountered difficulties navigating a bend, leading to the vehicle's plunge into the river.

Local officials have called for a thorough investigation to prevent such incidents in the future and to improve road safety measures in the area.

