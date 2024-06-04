ADVERTISEMENT
One dead and ten students injured after vehicle plunges into river at Somanya

Evans Annang

Tragedy struck in Somanya as one person is reported dead and approximately ten students from Yilo Krobo Senior High School and Somanya Senior High School were injured after their vehicle plunged into a river.

The incident occurred when the vehicle, carrying students from both schools, veered off the road and into the river.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the devastating accident.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly at the scene, working tirelessly to rescue the injured students from the wreckage. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. The severity of their injuries varies, with some in critical condition.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, as authorities are working to inform the family. The local community is in shock and mourning, with many expressing their condolences to the affected families and students.

School authorities from Yilo Krobo Senior High School and Somanya Senior High School have expressed their deep sorrow over the incident. They are coordinating with the local government and emergency services to ensure the injured students receive the best possible care.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, with authorities examining potential factors such as road conditions, vehicle maintenance, and driver error.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have encountered difficulties navigating a bend, leading to the vehicle's plunge into the river.

Local officials have called for a thorough investigation to prevent such incidents in the future and to improve road safety measures in the area.

The tragic accident has also sparked discussions about the need for better infrastructure and safety protocols for school transportation.

