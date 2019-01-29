Among the items for consideration during today's sitting will be the passage of the Right to Information Bill as well as the State of the Nation Address to be delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo next month.

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament set the end of February 2019 as the deadline for the passage of the RTI Bill.

Before Parliament went on recess for Christmas, he said "The Bill has seen several years and several parliaments and it is tricky in many ways. The budget and other important matters also came our way. We have done 80% of the work already and we will finish the bill fully I believe and professionally on or before the end of February 2019."

In addition, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Appeatu, Ministers of Defence and National Security respectively, Dominic Nitiwul and Albert Kan-Dapaah, are expected in Parliament to brief the House over the security concerns following the kidnapping of three girls in the Western Region.

Chairman of the Interior and Defense committee of Parliament, Seth Acheampong disclosed that the invitation was needed to enable them to provide the public with a first-hand update on the cases.

"We are going to get the IGP to testify before the committee. We are going to write to them and get them prepared. This week they are coming to us. The Interior Minister will come with who we need from his sector to give us some level of assurance that the country is safe. Then, we will also write to the National Security Minister," he said on Citi TV.