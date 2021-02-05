In a statement, Alban Bagbin said Parliament will sit on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning next week.

He disclosed that 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) have contracted COVID-19, while 56 staff have also tested positive.

“Parliament is therefore taking steps to test the households of the thirteen members of staff and the 356 staff in order to avert re-infection upon their return from self-isolation and treatment,” a section of the statement said.

READ ALSO: Speaker has no right to reveal medical records of parliamentarians - MPs respond

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

“In consultation with leadership and the clerk, I have decided to implement the following measures to curb the further spread of the virus.

“The house will from text week sit twice a week. That is on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Only members of parliament and members of staff who are needed for the business of the house on those days will be allowed in the precincts of parliament from next week. This excluded members and staff who have tested positive,” it added.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament warned legislators who have tested positive for COVID-19 to stay away from the Chamber.

Alban Bagbin said he’d be forced to publish their names if they do not stop coming to the chamber and isolate.

The Speaker’s warning was conveyed on his behalf by the First Deputy, Joe Osei-Owusu, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

“Mr Speaker wishes me to draw the attention of the members of the house that some MPs who have, in fact, tested positive, to the COVID, are still coming to the chamber,” he warned.

“Mr Speaker wishes me to inform that if those members do not withdraw and isolate, he’ll be forced to publish their names of members who have tested positive in order to warn the rest of us.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 5,786 active cases while 433 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.