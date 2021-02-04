According to them, the threat to reveal the names of MPs who have coronavirus is not right.

In an interview on Joy News in Accra, MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor said although Speaker Bagbin has the test result of all legislators, it will be imprudent for the Speaker to openly declare MPs who have tested positive for the virus.

“The leadership has the list so they know those who are positive and those who are negative but I am not in favour [of publishing the names] because these are medical matters and must be confidential,” he told Joy News’ Elton Brobbey.

Holding a similar sentiment, MP for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer in an interview said Mr. Bagbin must use other means rather than publication to get the MPs to comply.

Parliament of Ghana

“I don’t have the result for the second testing that we have done in Parliament because I guess that the protocol with respect to the test that we do in Parliament is that, only those who test positive are contacted and they proceed to take the necessary steps relating to isolating and subsequent treatment if need be,” he said.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin in a statement read on his behalf by the first deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu threatened to take action against people who tested positive but still come into the Chamber.

Mr Bagbin indicated that should the MPs fail to “withdraw from the precinct of Parliament” by next week, he will be forced to name them for everyone to know their Covid-19 status.