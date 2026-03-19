Mohamed Salah becomes first African to score 50 Champions League goals

Mohamed Salah has etched his name further into football history, becoming the first African player to score 50 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

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The milestone was achieved on March 18, 2026, during Liverpool FC’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in the round of 16 second leg.

His goal in the 62nd minute not only marked a personal landmark but also helped seal a 4-1 aggregate triumph and progression to the quarter-finals.

Salah’s tally spans three clubs, with the vast majority—47 goals—coming during his remarkable spell at Liverpool. He also netted twice for FC Basel and once for AS Roma earlier in his career.

The achievement places him at the summit of African scorers in Champions League history, ahead of legends such as Didier Drogba (44 goals) and Samuel Eto'o (30 goals), with Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez completing the top five.

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Beyond the numbers, Salah’s feat underscores his enduring excellence on Europe’s biggest stage and marks another significant moment for African football globally.

Looking ahead, Salah will lead Liverpool into the quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, offering him the chance to continue adding to his Champions League tally.