#Featuredpost

Geisha Soap, one of Unilever Ghana PLC’s trusted brands reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women by headlining the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo (NWSE), which brought together a cross-section of participants from across Ghana on March 13, 2026, at the Palms Convention Centre at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Held in commemoration of International Women’s Day, the summit was headlined by Geisha for the third consecutive year in partnership with Charterhouse Productions. Under the global theme #GiveToGain, female leaders including entrepreneurs and young women, convened for a day of dialogue, mentorship and networking focused on advancing opportunities for women.

Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana

Delivering the keynote address, Chris Wulff-Caesar, Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, emphasized the importance of nurturing and supporting women and reiterated Geisha soap’s commitment to championing confidence, resilience and inclusion to enable women thrive in the society.

“At Unilever Geisha, we remain committed to building confidence, resilience and inclusion for women because we believe every woman deserves the opportunity to thrive,” he said.

Frederick Asare, Marketing Manager at Unilever Ghana, also reaffirmed the brand’s long standing commitment to supporting women through initiatives and strategic partnerships such as the National Women’s Summit & Expo.

“At Geisha, we believe women are truly a gift from nature, which is why supporting platforms like the National Women’s Summit & Expo is so important to us. Our commitment goes beyond sponsorship, it reflects our continuous investment in initiatives that build confidence, resilience and opportunities for women, and we will keep supporting spaces like this that empower women to thrive.”

Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana

At the heart of this year’s National Women’s Summit, Geisha brought its brand promise to life through an energizing Speed Mentoring Session that connected top women leaders from STEM, Corporate Leadership, Creative Arts, and Academia with hundreds of eager young girls. The exchange offered rare, direct guidance from accomplished role models and powerfully demonstrated Geisha’s commitment to supporting women at every stage of their journey. By creating spaces where women can uplift one another, Geisha continues to champion resilience, confidence, and community, affirming its belief in supporting women, pouring into them and building extraordinary futures for them.

About Geisha

Geisha, a flagship personal care brand from Unilever Ghana PLC, has long been associated with celebrating and empowering women. Through initiatives that promote confidence, dignity and wellbeing, the brand continues to support platforms and programmes that uplift women and encourage them to thrive in their personal and professional lives.