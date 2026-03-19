Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:07 - 19 March 2026
Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana
Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana

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Geisha Soap, one of Unilever Ghana PLC’s trusted brands reaffirmed its commitment to  empowering women by headlining the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo (NWSE),  which brought together a cross-section of participants from across Ghana on March 13,  2026, at the Palms Convention Centre at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. 

Held in commemoration of International Women’s Day, the summit was headlined by  Geisha for the third consecutive year in partnership with Charterhouse Productions. Under  the global theme #GiveToGain, female leaders including entrepreneurs and young women, convened for a day of dialogue, mentorship and networking focused on advancing  opportunities for women. 

Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana
Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana

Delivering the keynote address, Chris Wulff-Caesar, Managing Director of Unilever Ghana,  emphasized the importance of nurturing and supporting women and reiterated Geisha  soap’s commitment to championing confidence, resilience and inclusion to enable women  thrive in the society. 

“At Unilever Geisha, we remain committed to building confidence, resilience and inclusion  for women because we believe every woman deserves the opportunity to thrive,” he said. 

Frederick Asare, Marketing Manager at Unilever Ghana, also reaffirmed the brand’s long standing commitment to supporting women through initiatives and strategic partnerships  such as the National Women’s Summit & Expo. 

“At Geisha, we believe women are truly a gift from nature, which is why supporting  platforms like the National Women’s Summit & Expo is so important to us. Our  commitment goes beyond sponsorship, it reflects our continuous investment in initiatives  that build confidence, resilience and opportunities for women, and we will keep  supporting spaces like this that empower women to thrive.” 

Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana
Geisha empowers women to thrive at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo in Accra, Ghana

At the heart of this year’s National Women’s Summit, Geisha brought its brand promise to  life through an energizing Speed Mentoring Session that connected top women leaders  from STEM, Corporate Leadership, Creative Arts, and Academia with hundreds of eager  young girls. The exchange offered rare, direct guidance from accomplished role models and  powerfully demonstrated Geisha’s commitment to supporting women at every stage of  their journey. By creating spaces where women can uplift one another, Geisha continues to champion resilience, confidence, and community, affirming its belief in supporting women,  pouring into them and building extraordinary futures for them.  

About Geisha 

Geisha, a flagship personal care brand from Unilever Ghana PLC, has long been associated  with celebrating and empowering women. Through initiatives that promote confidence,  dignity and wellbeing, the brand continues to support platforms and programmes that uplift  women and encourage them to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

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