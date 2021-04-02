Parts of Kumasi to experience ‘Dumsor’ until December – ECG

ECG said this is as a result of some system challenges, adding that it was hopeful of resolving the situation “by the end of the year”.
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served notice that some parts of Kumasi and its environs will be experiencing intermittent power supply for the next few months.
Pulse Ghana
ECG said this is as a result of some system challenges, adding that it was hopeful of resolving the situation “by the end of the year”.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director for the ECG, Kwame Agyemang Budu, during a press briefing on Thursday, March 1, 2021.
According to him, an ongoing construction of a 330kV transmission line from Kumasi to Kintampo is what has caused the power outages, locally known as 'dumsor'.
“From Kintampo to Tamale and Tamale to Bolgatanga, those two areas have been completed. They are yet to complete the last phase which is from Kumasi to Kintampo and by the end of the year, we should have a full 330KV transmission line from Kumasi all the way to the North,” Mr. Agyemang Badu said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.
He explained that the overloading of GRIDCo’s 161KV transmission line and Bui dam’s shutdown have also contributed to the power challenges.
Mr. Agyemang Badu noted that the government was planning to relocate the Ameri plant to the Ashanti Region, as all the power stations are currently stationed in the southern part of the country.
“The problem here in the Ashanti region is system challenges whereby the 161kV transmission line is overloaded. That is why we are having all these problems. We do not have a timetable for these power outages. This is because we have not gotten to that level.
“GRIDCo supplies us with power and they have not stated that there is no power. There is power but their line is just congested and all they need to do is to upgrade it.”
“We are also strengthening the existing networks to help evacuate more power. Our short term measures are within a three to six months time frame. We are replacing our multi-jointed cable from Anyomaso to Boadi and from Boadi to Kassi,” he added.
Meanwhile, the areas expected to be affected by the intermittent power supply are KMA, Asokwa, Oforikom, Ejisu, and other MMDAs close to Kumasi.
