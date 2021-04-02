Parts of Kumasi to experience ‘Dumsor’ until December – ECG

“From Kintampo to Tamale and Tamale to Bolgatanga, those two areas have been completed. They are yet to complete the last phase which is from Kumasi to Kintampo and by the end of the year, we should have a full 330KV transmission line from Kumasi all the way to the North,” Mr. Agyemang Badu said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

He explained that the overloading of GRIDCo’s 161KV transmission line and Bui dam’s shutdown have also contributed to the power challenges.

Mr. Agyemang Badu noted that the government was planning to relocate the Ameri plant to the Ashanti Region, as all the power stations are currently stationed in the southern part of the country.

“The problem here in the Ashanti region is system challenges whereby the 161kV transmission line is overloaded. That is why we are having all these problems. We do not have a timetable for these power outages. This is because we have not gotten to that level.