Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't


According to them, several pleas to government to settle the allowance by July 16 have not been met and the Ministry of Finance has also failed to formally respond to their letter.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has threatened to lay down their tools if government doesn't pay their research allowance by next week.

According to them, several pleas to government to settle the allowance by July 16 have not been met and the Ministry of Finance has also failed to formally respond to their letter.

At a news conference to express their concerns, he explained their decision to strike is to draw government’s attention to the uneasiness on the various campuses as a result of its failure to pay the book and research allowance timely.

“Following the lackadaisical attitude of government, UTAG wrote to the Ministry of Finance on the 7th of July 2018 about the need to make payment by 16th July 2018 to forestall agitations,” National President of UTAG Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah stated.

“UTAG wishes to inform and plead with the public and students that should the next academic year’s academic be disrupted, it is not to blame,” he added.

Dr. Opoku Mensah was worried that in spite of the fact that all the necessary documents to facilitate payment were presented to the appropriate government institutions several months ago, government has not been able to pay.

