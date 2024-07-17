Perennial hostel-fee hikes: A ticking time bomb - Joshua Dampare writes

The perpetual increase in hostel fees significantly impact students' academic performance and mental well-being. Students under financial duress struggle to focus on their studies, as concerns about affordability and accommodation overshadow their educational pursuits. The added pressure of exorbitant hostel fees contribute to heightened stress, anxiety, and mental health issues among students, leading to a decline in academic performance and overall well-being.

The continual rise in hostel fees exacerbates social inequality and exclusion within educational institutions. Students from marginalized backgrounds or low-income families bear the brunt of these fee hikes, facing disproportionate challenges in accessing affordable accommodation. This perpetuates social disparities, hindering equal opportunities for all students to pursue higher education without facing financial barriers.

The unrelenting increase in hostel fees not only impacts students' financial stability but also compromises the quality of education and student experience. As students struggle to afford accommodation, they are forced to compromise on essential resources, such as study materials, nutritious meals, and extracurricular activities that contribute to a holistic educational experience. The erosion of the educational environment due to financial pressures undermines the overall quality of education provided to students.

When such pressing issues are left unattended to in the manner that ought to be, students are conditioned to believe that no one cares and over-exploitation is an acceptable virtue which enormously affect the character development of the future leaders.

Given the multifaceted adverse effects of perennial hostel-fee hikes on students, it is imperative for national authorities to address this pressing issue. Policy reforms and regulatory measures should be implemented to curb arbitrary fee increments and ensure that hostel accommodations remain affordable and accessible to all students.

We therefore call for an immediate collaborative efforts between educational institutions, government bodies (Ministry of Education, Ministry of Works and Housing), and student representatives to formulate sustainable solutions that prioritize students' well-being and educational advancement. It is crucial to address this critical issue promptly to safeguard the well-being and educational opportunities of students across the nation.

Written by:

Joshua Akuffo Dampare

joshuadakuffo@gmail.com

+233552196636

Student of KNUST (5th year Medical Student)