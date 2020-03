The greeting, which was an exchange of elbows is believed to be a precautionary measure amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to desist from shaking hands at funerals and doing large gatherings.'

Just yesterday, Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the novel virus as one Ghanaian and diplomat from Norway tested for the virus.