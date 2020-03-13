The fast-spreading disease appears to have struck fear and panic into people, with many countries recording hundreds of cases.

To this end, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency and a pandemic.

On Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation status in Ghana

The victims have been identified as a Norwegian and a Ghanaian citizen who is based in Turkey and works there.

This has led to different reactions from Ghanaians. And, aided by the spread of fake news, many citizens are currently in panic mode.

However, it should not be so. A victim of the coronavirus has given an honest explanation on why nobody should be panicking – even for those who have tested positive.

A vaccine for the coronavirus may currently not be available, but the disease is not as deadly as many have been made to think.

Andrew O'Dwyer contracted the coronavirus while on a skiing trip to Italy, said.

And yes, people who tested positive are recovering quite well. In fact, many have already recovered.

"[Having the virus] isn't anything to worry about for me personally,” Andrew O'Dwyer, who was infected with the new coronavirus following a skiing trip to Italy, said.

Speaking to the BBC, he said the fever he experienced is "no different to normal flu-type symptoms,” adding that “I've not been concerned.”

Despite the swathes of misinformation spreading around, the fact is that only those who are older and have pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) are more likely to become severely ill.

The symptoms are also not as serious as you might be thinking, says Andrew.

“I got tested before I was feeling ill because other people had tested positive. I found out three days later I was positive. But it was over a week before I showed symptoms," he disclosed.

Andrew has since self-isolated at home and is currently working from home. So, there are enough reasons for us not to panic.