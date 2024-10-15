Police declare man wanted for holding weapon during NPP-NDC clash in Mamobi

This follows an earlier arrest made in connection with the clash, which erupted on Sunday, 13th October 2024, between rival political party supporters. The incident resulted in injuries to nine individuals and has stoked political tensions in the area, raising concerns ahead of the 2024 general election.

Seven of the injured individuals have since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, while two remain hospitalised, according to the police.

Efforts are underway to locate and arrest all individuals involved in the violence. The police have restored calm in the Mamobi area and are continuing investigations.

Despite the gravity of the situation, neither the NPP nor the NDC has issued any official statements addressing the actions of their supporters or condemning the violence. The clash, part of a series of politically charged unrests leading up to the election, has alarmed civil society groups and the public, who are calling for swift action to prevent further escalation.