ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police declare man wanted for holding weapon during NPP-NDC clash in Mamobi

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has declared a man, identified by his pseudonym “Fatau Motorway,” wanted after footage surfaced showing him wielding a weapon during a violent clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Mamobi, Accra.

Police declare man wanted for holding weapon during NPP-NDC Clash in Mamobi
Police declare man wanted for holding weapon during NPP-NDC Clash in Mamobi

In a statement released on Tuesday, 15th October, the police urged the public to provide credible information to assist in the arrest of the suspect and other individuals involved in the altercation. “The images of the suspect are attached, and we urge members of the public to support us with credible information as we continue our intelligence-led operation to apprehend him and others responsible for the disturbance,” the statement read.

Recommended articles

This follows an earlier arrest made in connection with the clash, which erupted on Sunday, 13th October 2024, between rival political party supporters. The incident resulted in injuries to nine individuals and has stoked political tensions in the area, raising concerns ahead of the 2024 general election.

Seven of the injured individuals have since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, while two remain hospitalised, according to the police.

Efforts are underway to locate and arrest all individuals involved in the violence. The police have restored calm in the Mamobi area and are continuing investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the gravity of the situation, neither the NPP nor the NDC has issued any official statements addressing the actions of their supporters or condemning the violence. The clash, part of a series of politically charged unrests leading up to the election, has alarmed civil society groups and the public, who are calling for swift action to prevent further escalation.

The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation and pledged to ensure that all those involved face justice. They have called for calm as their intelligence-led operation proceeds.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo directs Defence Minister to deploy more soldiers for galamsey fight

Dormaa Ahenkro youth comb their lands, arrest more than 10 galamseyers

Dormaa Ahenkro youth comb their lands, arrest more than 10 galamseyers (video)

We’ll vote against NPP - Angry man vows as galamsey excavator is set ablaze

We’ll vote against NPP - Angry man vows as galamsey excavator is set ablaze

Trainee nurses furious over unpaid allowances

Trainee nurses in Sampa furious over unpaid allowances, threaten to vote NDC