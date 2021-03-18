The activities of the floating boats on the rivers among others are the main cause of the poor water tepidity due to galamsey.

Under the command of the Western Region Force, Superintendent of Police, William Kwofie Jabialu, destroyed the machines as part of their mandate to curb illegal mining activities and water pollution in the region.

The illegal miners have been warned to stop the act or face the full riguors of the law.

