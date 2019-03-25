A trailer on the documentary, with the title -'Galamsey Fraud' has already left people with running stomach.

It reads in part, "the team found some of the men who stab President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the back."

The part one of the exposé indicted a presidential staffer and Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Bissue, who emerged as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

Bissue is seen receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy 'clearance' of a mining company in order that it can begin mining as soon as possible, and is heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to "fast track" the processing of the company’s documents.

The one minute trailer shows documents and monies exchanging hands in offices, vehicles, and in the open.

People on the tape include some security personnel in the country.

Part one of the 'Galamsey Fraud' ended with some assurance that "the Tiger will never be silent, nor succumb until the perpetrators are named shamed and jailed" but the government seems to be quite on the video.

The yet-to-be-released documentary of the 'Galamsey Fraud' II, is essentially focused on some top officials in government, including ministers of state, politicians and security personnel.