Police refute misinformation about Barker-Vormawor’s visit to Police Hospital

“These claims are palpable falsehoods and part of a series of attempts to court public sympathy,” the statement read. The Police emphasised that the full cost of Barker-Vormawor's medical treatment was covered by the Ghana Police Service, in accordance with their Standard Operating Procedures regarding suspects in custody. Citing doctor-patient confidentiality, the police stated they are unable to share specific evidence concerning the medical expenses.

Furthermore, the police refuted reports that Barker-Vormawor had been rushed to the hospital. "The public is, therefore, urged to disregard these baseless claims," the statement concluded.

The incident follows the arrest and detention of Barker-Vormawor other protesters of pressure group, Democracy Hub who were demonstrating to call for an end to illegal mining also known as galamsey. The three-day protest turned violent on the second day, with the protesterd clashing with police officers.