According to the police, it will bring the perpetrators to book.

Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano AbulFaili Jallo was killed on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, by armed robbers on the Abromase road.

The deceased was reportedly traveling to his home in Prang from Kajegu, where he was a guest speaker for an event.

The robbers are alleged to have blocked the road and opened fire on travelers, killing him in the process.

The Bono East Regional Commander, DCOP Asumadu Okyere-Darko said one Abdul-Mumuni came to lodge a complaint at the Yeji Police on Tuesday.

DCOP Asumadu said the complainant was traveling with Sheikh Maikano on a motorbike on the Kajewu stretch of the road when some unknown persons emerged and started shooting at them but he [Abdul-Mumuni] was fortunate to escape unhurt.

He stated that the police accompanied Mumuni to the scene and found Sheikh Maikano lying on the road with a gunshot wound on his right leg.

He said the victim was rushed to the Yeji Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Hospital's morgue for preservation.

The police commander has urged the general public to be forthcoming with information to arrest the killers.