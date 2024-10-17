ADVERTISEMENT
Presidential results will be announced at all 16 regional collation centers - EC

Andreas Kamasah

The Electoral Commission (EC) has revealed that for the December 2024 elections, presidential results will be announced at each of the 16 regional collation centres before the final results are declared at the national headquarters.

Dr Bossman Asare
This information was disclosed by the EC’s Deputy Chairman for Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare, during the launch of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers' (CODEO) 2024 Election Day monitoring and post-election activities.

Recommended articles

According to Dr Asare, all political parties have accepted this new procedure, with their representatives positioned at both polling stations and collation centres. “For every constituency, there will be someone assisting with the collation process, and the same applies at the regional level. Under CI 127, regional collation is part of the structure for presidential elections. After results are compiled at polling stations, they will be sent to constituency collation centres, and from there, forwarded to the regional collation centres. At each regional centre, we will announce the presidential results,” he explained.

He stressed that this update is aimed at boosting transparency by allowing the public to follow the results as they are released from each region. Dr Asare added that this method had been successfully used in the 2020 elections and expressed confidence in the smooth running of the 2024 elections. He also highlighted that the collation centres would be adequately spacious, with access restricted to accredited observers and media personnel.

EC boss Jean Mensa
The EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, while speaking at an IPAC meeting with the various political party representatives on Tuesday, emphasised that the outcome of elections largely depends on the Ghanaian electorate, and all her outfit does is announce the decision made by the voter. She cautioned against the spread of misinformation and disinformation that tends to create unnecessary disaffection for the election management body. “The EC can never make anybody a president, nor can it disenfranchise any voter. We would like to disabuse the minds of Ghanaians that the EC has any intention of disenfranchising anybody. It is in our interest to ensure that every single person who registered is given the chance to vote,” she clarified.

As part of its efforts to promote transparency and ensure that the public is well-informed ahead of the December general elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has released a series of educational videos detailing the entire election process. The videos, which highlight the various stages involved in the counting, collation, and declaration of both presidential and parliamentary results, aim to reinforce the EC's commitment to delivering free, fair, and transparent elections.

