Presidential results will be announced at all 16 regional collation centers - EC

According to Dr Asare, all political parties have accepted this new procedure, with their representatives positioned at both polling stations and collation centres. “For every constituency, there will be someone assisting with the collation process, and the same applies at the regional level. Under CI 127, regional collation is part of the structure for presidential elections. After results are compiled at polling stations, they will be sent to constituency collation centres, and from there, forwarded to the regional collation centres. At each regional centre, we will announce the presidential results,” he explained.

He stressed that this update is aimed at boosting transparency by allowing the public to follow the results as they are released from each region. Dr Asare added that this method had been successfully used in the 2020 elections and expressed confidence in the smooth running of the 2024 elections. He also highlighted that the collation centres would be adequately spacious, with access restricted to accredited observers and media personnel.

Pulse Ghana

The EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, while speaking at an IPAC meeting with the various political party representatives on Tuesday, emphasised that the outcome of elections largely depends on the Ghanaian electorate, and all her outfit does is announce the decision made by the voter. She cautioned against the spread of misinformation and disinformation that tends to create unnecessary disaffection for the election management body. “The EC can never make anybody a president, nor can it disenfranchise any voter. We would like to disabuse the minds of Ghanaians that the EC has any intention of disenfranchising anybody. It is in our interest to ensure that every single person who registered is given the chance to vote,” she clarified.