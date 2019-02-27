They want the Special Prosecutor to probe him for alleged procurement breaches.

The Strategic Energy Forum also called on President Akufo-Addo to direct Dr. Sarpong to step aside so that investigations will be conducted into the case.

Peter Mensah, a member of the Strategic Energy Forum, told Citi News that “we want the Special Prosecutor to step into this and investigate and let the institution be on the proper corporate governance system. That is what we want.”

An internal memo from the National Oil Company’s Chief Executive’s Secretariat, dated 4th February 2019 and addressed to the Chief Finance Officer, directed the latter to hand over the procurement function of the office to the Chief Executive.

The Board Chairman of GNPC, Freddie Blay subsequently demanded an apology and the immediate withdrawal of a letter the Chief Executive o wrote to the Chief Finance Officer of the firm over the recruitment of a procurement manager.

The exchanges between Freddie Blay and Dr. K. K. Sarpong have been described as a turf war, as the two seem not to agree with each other.