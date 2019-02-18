He accused Blay who doubles as the National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of interfering and overstepping his boundary to recruit.

The CEO also accused him [Blay] of overstepping his boundary by ordering the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) to proceed with the recruitment process without recourse to him even though the CFO is a subordinate.

He said Freddie Blay is using his role as the national chairman of the NPP to execute functions at GNPC without recourse to professional standards.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Energy, he said "GNPC's operative organogram gives direct supervision of the procurement function to the General Manager (Administration) who reports, however, to the Chief Finance Officer. Having oversight of the procurement function does not make the Chief Finance Officer the appointing authority under the rules and regulations of GNPC.

"I wish to reiterate that the responsibility for hiring personnel lies within the purview of the Chief Executive and not the Chief Finance Officer. I have already advised Mrs Comfort Aniagyei, Chief Finance Officer that she has no mandate to recruit personnel, notwithstanding your directive unless I expressly instruct her to do so."

"It is clear to me that, you are using your position as chairman of the ruling party to force your way through on matters which must be handled professionally. I will humbly advice that you desist from issuing out instructions to my subordinates and rather deal with me as chief executive," Dr. K.K Sarpong added.

But Freddie Blay in response said he has the authority to recruit officers.

He subsequently requested the withdrawal of the letter written by Dr. K.K Sarpong to the CFO.

"I find the rest of your allegations about interference, involvement in procurement, instructions to your subordinates, festering, parallel etc, to be malicious, wicked and spurious fabrications. If these ever occurred it must be in the figment of someone’s imagination.

"Ordinarily, I would have preferred not to dignify the said letter with a response in respect of the matters you have raised and the allegations you made against my person and as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of an important national corporation of which you, Dr. K.K. Sarpong, are the Chief Executive. However, for the records of the Corporation, and considering that you chose to copy the allegations to various personalities, it is appropriate at least in my capacity as the Chairman of the Board to correct the several misrepresentations and to set the records straight," he said.