The former Education Minister was given the title Naana Agyemang Opambour I after being enstooled by the chiefs and people of Yankye Traditional Area.

The Chiefs said her enstoolment is in recognition of her illustrious contributions to national development and for being a role model to girls.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as Nkosuohemaa

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang recently visited the Ahafo region to campaign after being selected as John Mahama’s running mate for the 2020 polls.

This was part of her tour of some regions to introduce herself to the grassroots and to listen to their plights.

The NDC Vice Presidential candidate interacted with traditional leaders, traders, professional bodies, students, as part of her tour.

Meanwhile, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the chiefs and people of Yankye Traditional Area for their warm reception.