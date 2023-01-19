The mortuary attendant known as Stephen Kwabena Bartels embezzled the funds between June 2019 and July 2020.
Public Accounts Committee to go after mortuary attendant who embezzled GH¢77,000
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament intends to go after a mortuary attendant of the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital in the Western Region after he embezzled an amount of GH¢77,006 mortuary fees.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said although the accused health officer who has been transferred to a different facility within the region assured of a payment plan to settle the debt, he is yet to make any payment since the year 2020.
The funds are revenue for 554 bodies that were deposited in the Regional Hospital morgue during the period.
Meanwhile, the committee has asked the Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to refund GH¢36,000 paid as unearned salaries to some staff in 2020.
According to the Deputy Human Resource Director of the Hospital, Ebenezer Prince Arhin, appearing before the PAC, said efforts made towards retrieving the funds from relatives of some of the deceased staff, in the last two years, have proven futile.
James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the accounts committee rejected the explanation of the Hospital and charged the Management to refund the unrecovered amount to the Hospital's accounts.
