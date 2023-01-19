ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Public Accounts Committee to go after mortuary attendant who embezzled GH¢77,000

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament intends to go after a mortuary attendant of the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital in the Western Region after he embezzled an amount of GH¢77,006 mortuary fees.

Mortuary
Mortuary

The mortuary attendant known as Stephen Kwabena Bartels embezzled the funds between June 2019 and July 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said although the accused health officer who has been transferred to a different facility within the region assured of a payment plan to settle the debt, he is yet to make any payment since the year 2020.

The funds are revenue for 554 bodies that were deposited in the Regional Hospital morgue during the period.

Meanwhile, the committee has asked the Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to refund GH¢36,000 paid as unearned salaries to some staff in 2020.

According to the Deputy Human Resource Director of the Hospital, Ebenezer Prince Arhin, appearing before the PAC, said efforts made towards retrieving the funds from relatives of some of the deceased staff, in the last two years, have proven futile.

James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the accounts committee rejected the explanation of the Hospital and charged the Management to refund the unrecovered amount to the Hospital's accounts.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire burns police officer, wife and 3-month-old baby to death

Fire burns police officer, wife and 3-month-old baby to death in Ashanti Region

GES sacks 8 female students of Chiana SHS for insulting Akufo-Addo

GES sacks 8 female students of Chiana SHS for insulting Akufo-Addo

Ghana Police gun down suspect in Kasoa mobile money robbery

Police gun down suspect in Budumburam MoMo robbery

Western countries prefer Ghanaian nurses and midwives – UPNMG President

Western countries prefer Ghanaian nurses and midwives – UPNMG President