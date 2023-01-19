Public Accounts Committee to go after mortuary attendant who embezzled GH¢77,000

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said although the accused health officer who has been transferred to a different facility within the region assured of a payment plan to settle the debt, he is yet to make any payment since the year 2020.

The funds are revenue for 554 bodies that were deposited in the Regional Hospital morgue during the period.

Meanwhile, the committee has asked the Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to refund GH¢36,000 paid as unearned salaries to some staff in 2020.

According to the Deputy Human Resource Director of the Hospital, Ebenezer Prince Arhin, appearing before the PAC, said efforts made towards retrieving the funds from relatives of some of the deceased staff, in the last two years, have proven futile.